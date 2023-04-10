Pics: Sonam Kapoor's Son Receives a Royal Welcome at Anand Ahuja's Delhi House

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's son Vayu receives a warm welcome at their Delhi house.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu at their Delhi house earlier this week. Sonam and Anand welcomed their son last year in August. The actor took to Instagram to share some stunning photos of the interiors of Anand's house, which were filled with beautiful floral arrangements for Vayu's warm welcome.
The actor also shared a family photo of herself with her husband and in-laws. In the picture, little Vayu was in Anand's arms.
Here are the photos that Sonam shared:
She captioned her post, "Welcoming our darling Vayu home to delhi… @priya27ahuja @ase_msb @anandahuja #harishahuja. With the help of exceptionally talented @__8.00am #karanflowerboy @theladdoowala @indusculinary.
"PS this is not an ad or a barter post this is a thank you for a job exceptionally done and a nod of appreciation to a wonderful team of professionals," Sonam added.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja pose with their son Vayu and family.
Sonam shares a picture of Anand's parents.
The Ahuja house was filled with flowers and chocolates.
A still of a flower pot at the Ahuja house.
The dining table was decorated with plants and fruits.
The dining area features a huge glass chandelier on the ceiling.
Ahuja's Delhi house was filled with paintings and plants.
Ahuja's house was filled with beautiful flower arrangements for the decor.
The entrance to Ahuja's house was also decorated with plants.
