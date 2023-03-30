In Pics: Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor & Others Attend Dior’s Fall 2023 Show

In Pics: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli & Others Attend Dior’s Fall 2023 Show
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Luxury brand Dior held its Fall 2023 show at the Gateway of India, in Mumbai on 30 March, 2023. Dior's ready-to-wear accessory launch is in collaboration with a Mumbai-based atelier, Chankaya, and a craftsmanship school for women led by Karishma Swali.
From Anushka Sharma to Maisie Williams, many celebrities from across the globe turned heads at the glamorous event.
Take a look here:
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma turn heads at the event.
Arjun Kapoor looks dapper in his suit.
Ananya Panday looks pretty in pink.
Mira Rajput looks stunning in black.
Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant look lovely at the Dior event.
Sonam Kapoor looked gorgeous in her pink ensemble.
Frieda Pinto dazzles in blue.
Maisie Williams at the Dior event.
