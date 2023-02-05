Pics: Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan & Others Dazzle at Varun Sharma's B'Day Party

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan & Others Dazzle at Varun Sharma's B'Day Party

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also attended the party with her family.
Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan Dazzle at Varun Sharma's Birthday Party

Varun Sharma's birthday party was held on Saturday, 4 February 2023. The birthday bash was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. From Varun Dhawan to Sonakshi Sinha, all the Bollywood celebs looked their best while attended the fun birthday bash.

Take a look:

Sunny Leone arrives at Varun Sharma's grand birthday party. 

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor arrives with family. 

Anushka Ranjan with her husband. 

Prateik Babbar was also seen arriving in a motorcycle. 

Arbaaz Khan looked dapper in his all back look.

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi arrived in style for the birthday bash. 

Varun Dhawan was also present at the party. 

