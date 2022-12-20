Varun Dhawan to Lead Indian Spin-Off of Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel'

Varun Dhawan to Headline Prime Video’s Indian Original Series within the Citadel Franchise.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Varun Dhawan is all set to star in Prime Video's Indian installment of Citadel. The show which originally stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden will now get it's Indian version. The shoot for the series begins on January 2023.
Varun and the Russo brothers took to social media to announce the news. The wrote that they were thrilled to come together for this project.
Varun said in a statement, “Citadel is an exceptionally ambitious and exciting franchise, and to be part of this magnificent universe, conceptualised by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and Jennifer Salke, is a landmark moment in my career. I have been a big fan of their work and I am beyond thrilled to be a part of this project, and can’t wait to start shooting it. The storyline of the Indian Citadel chapter is fantastic, and when you have creators like Raj & DK on board, one can be certain that a spectacle is in the making.”
The Citadel universe is from the Russo brothers. However, this particular series is also created by Raj & DK. They will be the showrunners for the series. The rest of the cast is yet to be announced.
