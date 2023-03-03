Pics: Shraddha Kapoor Looks Adorable As She Celebrates Her Birthday With Fans

Sharddha Kapoor turned 36 on 3 March.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor, Shraddha Kapoor turned 36 on Friday, 3 March. The Bollywood actor was quick to celebrate her special day with her fans. She was seen clicking photographs, signing autographs, distributing food and also cutting a few cakes while trying to make the most of her day.
Take a look:
Shraddha Kapoor signs autographs for her fans.
Shraddha distributes vada pav as she celebrates her birthday.
Shraddha is all smiles as she cuts her birthday cake.
Shraddha is all smiles as she celebrates her birthday with fans.
The young actor looked stunning in her casual look.
