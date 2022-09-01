Shraddha Kapoor to Sonali Bendre: Bollywood Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

Shraddha Kapoor and Sonali Bendre looked stunning in her traditional get up.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The country is busy celebrating in all its glory. And Bollywood is also not far behind when it comes to celebrating the auspicious occasion. On Wednesday, actor Kartik Aaryan was spotted offering puja at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. He went on to share some snaps. While Shraddha Kapoor shared a glimpse of her beautiful traditional outfit. Kajol, Sonali Bendre and more shared a glimpse of their lives on this joyous occasion.
Shraddha Kapoor looked stunning in her traditional get up.
Sonali Bendre wore a white ensemble during the puja.
Sonali Bendre also wore a purple outfit dueing the festival
Kartik Aaryan also celebrated.
Kajol clicked a quick selfie and wished her fans.
Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D'Souza were all smiles during the festivities.
Neil Nitin Mukesh and family also joined in on the festivities.