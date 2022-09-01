Shraddha Kapoor to Sonali Bendre: Bollywood Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

The country is busy celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in all its glory. And Bollywood is also not far behind when it comes to celebrating the auspicious occasion. On Wednesday, actor Kartik Aaryan was spotted offering puja at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. He went on to share some snaps. While Shraddha Kapoor shared a glimpse of her beautiful traditional outfit. Kajol, Sonali Bendre and more shared a glimpse of their lives on this joyous occasion.