Kiara Advani Walks Towards Her ‘Ranjha’ Sidharth Malhotra in Their Wedding Video

The wedding video featured the song 'Ranjha' from Kiara and Sidharth's first film together, Shershaah, which made it particularly special.

Vishal Punjabi, The Wedding Filmer, who shot the stunning video, shared on social media, "Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world. She wanted to walk towards Sidharth on ‘Ranjha’, which is their song. 'But it’s a sad song!' I argued. 'But it’s our song!' She maintained! So we rewrote the lyrics with respect to fit the situation we were in, and suddenly, everyone’s dreams came true!"