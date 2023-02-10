Kiara Advani Walks Towards Her ‘Ranjha’ Sidharth Malhotra in Their Wedding Video

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on 7 February.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
After dating for several years, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra finally tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer on 7 February. Taking to social media on 10 February, the Shershaah co-stars shared a stunning video from their big day.
The wedding video featured the song 'Ranjha' from Kiara and Sidharth's first film together, Shershaah, which made it particularly special.
Vishal Punjabi, The Wedding Filmer, who shot the stunning video, shared on social media, "Very few humans are so generous with their love that they are willing to share it with the world. She wanted to walk towards Sidharth on ‘Ranjha’, which is their song. 'But it’s a sad song!' I argued. 'But it’s our song!' She maintained! So we rewrote the lyrics with respect to fit the situation we were in, and suddenly, everyone’s dreams came true!"
Sharing the video with their fans, Kiara and Sidharth captioned it after their wedding date, "7.02.2023."
Here, take a look:
The grand wedding was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Juhi Chawla, among others.
As per reports, the couple will host two wedding receptions, one in Delhi and the other one in Mumbai, for their film industry friends.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)