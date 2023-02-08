Pics: Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Leave Jaisalmer After Wedding

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra return to Mumbai after their wedding.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at the Jaisalmer airport on 8 February, following their grand wedding in Rajasthan. The couple are heading to Delhi, according to post shared by designer Manish Malhotra. Sidharth's family members were also spotted at the airport the same day.
The Shershaah co-stars tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at the Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer on 7 February.
Here, take a look at their pictures:
Newlyweds Kiara and Sidharth leave Jaisalmer following their wedding.
Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot on 7 February.
Kiara and Sidharth at the Jaisalmer airport.
Newlyweds Kiara and Sidharth leave Jaisalmer.
Sidharth and Kiara greet the paps at the Jaisalmer airport.
Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to share an update regarding the couple's next destination.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined