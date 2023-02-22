Pics: Kiara & Sidharth Share Unseen Photos From Pre-Wedding Festivities

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra took to their Instagram on Tuesday, 21 February to share some stunning pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. The couple looked gorgeous in their respective ensembles - they both opted for designs by Manish Malhotra. The Bollywood couple got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, earlier this month.

Kaira and Sidharth captioned the post, "something about that night.. something really special."