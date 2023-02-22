Pics: Kiara & Sidharth Share Unseen Photos From Pre-Wedding Festivities

Kiara Advani shares some unseen pictures from her sangeet night.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra took to their Instagram on Tuesday, 21 February to share some stunning pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. The couple looked gorgeous in their respective ensembles - they both opted for designs by Manish Malhotra. The Bollywood couple got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, earlier this month.
Kaira and Sidharth captioned the post, "something about that night.. something really special."
Kiara and Sidharth are all smiles for the photos.
The gorgeous duo are seen having a fun time.
The pictures are from their pre-wedding festivities.
