Pics: Kareena Kapoor-Ranbir Kapoor Stun Together as They Shoot for Her Chat Show

Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted together after a long time on Friday, 24 February. Ranbir joined his cousin Kareena for the shoot of her upcoming chat show What Women Want at Mumbai's Mehboob Studio. The actor will be the first guest on the new season of the show. The brother-sister duo were all smiles for the paparazzi. While Kareena made heads turn with her stunning red ensemble, the Brahmastra actor was dressed in all-denim.

Here, take a look at some photos from the event: