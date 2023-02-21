ADVERTISEMENT

Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2023: Here's the Complete List of Winners

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor win big at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards.

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 was held on Monday, 20 February in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor won 'Best Actor (Male)' for his role in Brahmastra while Alia Bhatt won 'Best Actor (Female)' for Gangubai Kathiawadi. While Rupali Ganguly’s Anupama took the award for ‘Television Series of The Year’ for the second year.

Here's the complete list of winners:

  • Best Film: The Kashmir Files

  • Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist

  • Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra

  • Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

  • Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara

  • Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Manish Paul for Jugjugg Jeeyo

  • Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha

  • Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

  • Critics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bhediya

  • Film of The Year: RRR

  • Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa

  • Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files

  • Best Actor In A Television Series: Zain Imam for Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan

  • Best Actress In A Television Series: Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin

  • Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu

  • Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan

  • Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha

  • Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry: Hariharan

