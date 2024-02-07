Pics: Karan Johar Hosts a Willy Wonka-Themed Party For His Twins' 7th Birthday

Karan Johar celebrated the 7th birthday of his twins, Yash and Roohi Johar, on Tuesday, 6 February. The filmmaker hosted an early Willy Wonka-themed bash for the kids.

Sharing a bunch of pictures from the celebration, Karan wrote on Instagram on 7 February, "Happiest birthday to the brightest sunshines (x2) of my life! My life is forever changed, for the best with you two coming into it with your goofy and adorable laughs, unadulterated sass towards ME and of course - an abundance of love to give to the world! Never change...grow up but never change! And thank you to my mom, who is forever the strength of our family...and being a mother figure to Yash & Roohi! Love you forever mom."