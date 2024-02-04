In Pics: Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty At Karan Johar's Kids' Birthday Bash

Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty At Karan Johar's Kids' Birthday Bash
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Karan Johar celebrated the birthday of his twins, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar, with a star-studded party on Saturday night. The event was attended by various celebrities, including Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty, and Shweta Bachchan, making it a lively event.
Shilpa Shetty attended the party with her kids Viaan and Samisha.
Actress Rani Mukerji, a close friend of Karan Johar, was spotted at the party in her casual best.
Manish Malhotra at the party.
Ayushmann Khurrana with his family.
Neha Dhupia along with her husband Angad Bedi and kids Mehr and Guriq.
