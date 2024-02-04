Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty At Karan Johar's Kids' Birthday Bash

In Pics: Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty At Karan Johar's Kids' Birthday Bash

Karan Johar hosted a birthday party on Saturday night as his twins Yash Johar and Roohi Johar,
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty At Karan Johar's Kids' Birthday Bash

|

(Photo Courtesy: X)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty At Karan Johar's Kids' Birthday Bash</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Karan Johar celebrated the birthday of his twins, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar, with a star-studded party on Saturday night. The event was attended by various celebrities, including Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty, and Shweta Bachchan, making it a lively event.

Shilpa Shetty attended the party with her kids Viaan and Samisha.

Actress Rani Mukerji, a close friend of Karan Johar, was spotted at the party in her casual best.

Manish Malhotra at the party. 

Ayushmann Khurrana with his family. 

Neha Dhupia along with her husband Angad Bedi and kids Mehr and Guriq. 

Also ReadVideo of Ayushmann Singing ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ Viral Without Proper Context

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT