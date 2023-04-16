Pics: Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Concert Night in London Ft. Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra shares new pictures from her shoot with Nick Jonas.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie recently joined Nick Jonas for his concert in London. The couple was also joined by Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra. Taking to Instagram, both Priyanka and Nick dropped some stunning photos from their pre-concert photo shoot and also shared a glimpse of little Malti Marie's first soundcheck at the backstage.
Here, take a look:
Nick Jonas takes Malti Marie for her "first soundcheck" at his London concert.
Nick Jonas and Malti Marie at the backstage.
Priyanka Chopra helps her mother get ready for the concert.
Priyanka captioned this one "What a night".
The mother-daughter duo looks adorable in this picture.
Priyanka and Nick posed for the perfect picture.
Priyanka and Nick looked stunning in their stylish outfits.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)