In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Pics From Malti's Easter Celebrations
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share some adorable pictures of her daughter Malti Marie from Easter on Sunday, 9 April 2023. The Bajirao Mastani actor shared some pictures from their holiday as they both twinned in similar outfits. And more importantly, Priyanka's daughter celebrated her first Easter ever.
Take a look here:
Malti Marie celebrates her first Easter.
Malti is seen playing with an easter egg.
The adorable kid is seen eating chocolates.
Priyanka and Malti twin in cute outfits.
Malti wears a t-shirt with the line, "Malti Marie's First Easter"
