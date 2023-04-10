In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Pics From Malti's Easter Celebrations

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Pics From Malti's Easter Celebrations

Priyanka Chopra also visited India with her daughter Malti Marie earlier this month.
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share some adorable pictures of her daughter Malti Marie from Easter on Sunday, 9 April 2023. The Bajirao Mastani actor shared some pictures from their holiday as they both twinned in similar outfits. And more importantly, Priyanka's daughter celebrated her first Easter ever.

Take a look here:

Malti Marie celebrates her first Easter. 

Malti is seen playing with an easter egg. 

The adorable kid is seen eating chocolates. 

Priyanka and Malti twin in cute outfits. 

Malti wears a t-shirt with the line, "Malti Marie's First Easter"

