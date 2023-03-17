Dalljiet Kaur-Nikhil Patel's Best Moments From Their Pre-Wedding Festivities

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's best moments from their pre-wedding festivities.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Television actor Dalljiet Kaur is tying the knot with her fiance, Nikhil Patel. The actor took to social media to share some stunning pictures from her pre-wedding festivities. Dalljiet's daughter Aariyaana and Nikhil's son Jaydon were also part of the celebration.
Sharing the photos with her fans, Dalljiet captioned her post, "My heart is full today. With so much love and happiness. Sangeet and mehendi done right!"
Here are some pictures that she shared:
Dalljiet and Nikhil share a kiss.
Dalljiet dances during her mehendi ceremony.
Dalljiet and Nikhil pose with a friend.
Dalljiet and Nikhil pose with Karishma Tanna.
Dalljiet poses for a picture with her friends at her mehendi ceremony.
Dalljiet looked stunning during her haldi ceremony.
Dalljiet and Nikhil pose with their children.
Dalljiet and Nikhil couldn't take their eyes off each other.
Dalljiet and Nikhil walk hand-in-hand.
