Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Alia, Ranbir & Others Attend Karan Johar's Dinner Party In Style

In Pics: Alia, Ranbir & Others Attend Karan Johar's Dinner Party In Style

Karan Johar hosted a grand dinner party on Monday.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrive at Karan Johar's dinner party. 

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrive at Karan Johar's dinner party.&nbsp;</p></div>

Karan Johar hosted a grand dinner party for his close friends on Monday, 8 May. The popular producer-director invited Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ananya Panday among others to his residence.

Alia and Ranbir opted to twin in white as they were clicked by the shutterbugs, and Ananya and Aditya were spotted arriving at the dinner party in black. Bollywood couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were also seen attending the party.

Alia Bhatt opted to wear a white outfit for the dinner party. 

Ranbir Kapoor followed suit. He too choose to wear white. 

Ayan Mukerji also attended the dinner party. 

Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in black. 

Ananya Panday also wore black. 

Arjun Kapoor was also seen at the dinner party. 

Malaika arrived with Arjun. 

Also ReadAlia Bhatt Could’ve Made Her Met Gala Debut Years Ago, Reveals Prabal Gurung

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT