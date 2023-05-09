In Pics: Alia, Ranbir & Others Attend Karan Johar's Dinner Party In Style

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrive at Karan Johar's dinner party.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Karan Johar hosted a grand dinner party for his close friends on Monday, 8 May. The popular producer-director invited Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ananya Panday among others to his residence.
Alia and Ranbir opted to twin in white as they were clicked by the shutterbugs, and Ananya and Aditya were spotted arriving at the dinner party in black. Bollywood couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were also seen attending the party.
Alia Bhatt opted to wear a white outfit for the dinner party.
Ranbir Kapoor followed suit. He too choose to wear white.
Ayan Mukerji also attended the dinner party.
Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in black.
Ananya Panday also wore black.
Arjun Kapoor was also seen at the dinner party.
Malaika arrived with Arjun.
