Alia Bhatt Could’ve Made Her Met Gala Debut Years Ago, Reveals Prabal Gurung

Sharing a photo with the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor on Instagram, he wrote in his caption, "More than 100,000 pearls were hand embroidered in India on satin-faced organza from Europe and all made in Atelier Prabal Gurung, New York. ⁠A well-travelled dress for the global superstar."

Speaking about the first time he met Alia, Prabal said, "It was my dearest friend Karan Johar’s 40th birthday in Mumbai, where I first met Alia. ⁠I had heard rave reviews about her through him and my brother Pravesh, who was assisting Karan in her debut film. I was immediately taken by her when I met her.

"A petite ingénue whose simmering fire within her was palpable to all of us. One film after another, she has surpassed anyone’s expectations and thrilled us with her creative genius. She’s a powerhouse performer. To me, she is one of the finest actors we have right now globally, but above all, she’s a friend, a good friend, and a loyal one; that’s what makes her extremely special," he added.