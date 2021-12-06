Pics: Ahead of Their Wedding, Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Fly Out of Mumbai

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal leave for Rajasthan, where they will get married.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were clicked outside Mumbai's Kalina airport on Monday, as they leave for Rajasthan, where they will marry this week. The grand wedding and other festivities will reportedly take place at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. As per reports, the sangeet and mehendi will be held on December 7 and 8, and the wedding on the 9th. Katrina's family has reached Rajasthan earlier on Monday.
Katrina Kaif's mother leaves for Rajasthan.
Katrina Kaif all decked out to fly out of Mumbai.
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal will get married on 9 December in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.
Vicky Kaushal clicked at Mumbai's Kalina airport.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)