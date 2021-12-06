Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: 7 White Horses For Groom's Entry?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's big, fat wedding is around the corner. The couple will reportedly tie the knot on 9 December at the Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. As per reports, Vicky is all set to make his entry on seven white horses.

ANI also reported that several dharamshalas near the venue have been booked for security personnel. The ceremonies will reportedly take place from December 7-10. Bouncers and other security staff will stay in dharamshalas in Chauth Ka Barwada in the Sawai Madhopur district, the ANI report added.