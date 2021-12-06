Pics: Katrina Kaif's Family Reach Jaipur Ahead of Her & Vicky Kaushal's Wedding

Katrina Kaif's family arrived in Jaipur on Monday, 6 December. Katrina's sister Natasha was clicked at the Jaipur airport. Also spotted at the Jaipur airport was Katrina's stylist and friend Anaita Shroff Adajania. Katrina and Vicky Kaushal will reportedly tie the knot on 9 December at a resort in Sawai Madhopur. The wedding festivities are slated to begin from 7 December.

Meanwhile, Katrina's brother and other family members were clicked outside the actor's house in Mumbai.