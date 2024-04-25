Pics: Aditi-Siddharth, Alia Bhatt & Rekha Arrive for 'Heeramandi' Screening

Pics: Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth, Alia Bhatt & Rekha Arrive for 'Heeramandi' Screening
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
The makers of Netflix's upcoming web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, held a special screening of their show in Mumbai on Wednesday, 24 April.
Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the show stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Fardeen Khan, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman in the lead roles.
From Aditi and Siddharth to Rekha, several Bollywood celebs arrived for the screening of the show.
Salman Khan arrived for the screening of Heeramandi.
Bhumi Pednekar turned heads in her golden attire.
Randeep Hooda arrived in a black suit.
Genelia D'Souza was also present at the screening.
Dino Morea also attended the screening.
Filmmaker Atlee posed for the paps.
Huma Qureshi looked stunning in traditional wear.
Karan Johar was also spotted at the screening.
Patralekha also arrived for the event.
Radhika Madan also chose black for the evening.
Alia Bhatt arrived with Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor.
Ananya Panday looked radiant in blue.
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also attended the screening.
Rhea Chakravorty also wore a blue attire.
Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda also attended the event.
Aditya Roy Kapur and Karan Johar were candidly captured having a conversation.
The entire cast of Heeramandi.
Alia and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were also spotted having a conversation at the event.
Rekha also interacted with the cast of the show.
Rashmika Mandanna attended the screening in a traditional attire.
Fatima Sana Shaikh chose a black and golden attire for the evening.
Vicky Kaushal chose an all-black look.
Mrunal Thakur looked stunning in a saree.
Divya Khosla was also present at the event.
Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in a suit.
Rekha turned heads in her golden saree.
Vijay Varma chose casuals for the evening.
Kubra Sait also arrived in traditional wear.
Esha Deol was also present at the event.
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth arrived together.
Ishaan Khatter also arrived for the premiere in casuals.
Farida Jalal was pictured by the paps.
Shabana Azmi was also spotted at the screening.
Wamiqa Gabbi arrived in a red saree at the screening.
