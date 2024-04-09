'Heeramandi' Trailer: Aditi, Sonakshi, Manisha, Richa Fight For India's Freedom

Netflix unveiled the much-anticipated trailer for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi on Tuesday, 9 April. The web series is set in pre-independence India, and features courtesans living in the palaces of Lahore's Heeramandi, who participate in India's freedom struggle.

The show stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Fardeen Khan, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman in the lead roles.