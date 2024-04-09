'Heeramandi' Trailer: Aditi, Sonakshi, Manisha, Richa Fight For India's Freedom

A still from the trailer of Heeramandi.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube Screengrab)
Netflix unveiled the much-anticipated trailer for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi on Tuesday, 9 April. The web series is set in pre-independence India, and features courtesans living in the palaces of Lahore's Heeramandi, who participate in India's freedom struggle.
The show stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Fardeen Khan, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman in the lead roles.
Sharing the trailer on social media, the makers wrote, "In the glittering, regal halls of Shahi Mahal, romance and revolution clash in silence. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s sweeping saga of love, loss and liberation - Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar"
Have a look at it here:
In a recent statement the makers described the show as 'a mix of love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas (house of courtesans)'. "Heeramandi promises Sanjay Leela Bhansali's signature style of larger-than-life stories, intricate and soulful characters, and rippling dynamics of a world rife with conflict during a defining time period for India. Like all of the auteur's creations, Heeramandi will have unique compositions and music that linger with the audience, just like his stories," the statement read.
Heeramandi will begin streaming on Netflix from 1 May.
