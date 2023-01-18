ADVERTISEMENT

Anant Ambani's Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant Looks Lovely At Her Mehendi Ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged last December.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, will soon tie the knot with Radhika Merchant in a grand ceremony. And now, bride-to-be Radhika's first picture from her mehendi ceremony is out. The ceremony was held on Tuesday, 17 January.

On Tuesday night, the official page of designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla dropped a gorgeous picture of Radhika dressed in their custom creation.

Radhika looked stunning in her lehenga as she posed for photographs.

Some fan pages also took to social media to share pictures from the event.

As per reports, the couple have known each other since childhood. Radhika is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer as well. She is a disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts.

The couple got engaged in December 2022.

