Photos: Helen & Others Arrive For Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's Mehendi Ceremony

Helen and others arrive for Alanna-Ivor's mehendi ceremony.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Bollywood actor Ananya Panday's cousin and content creator Alanna Panday is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ivor McCray this week. The couple's pre-wedding ceremonies have already begun in full swing in Mumbai.
Alanna and Ivor's mehendi ceremony is being held at actor Sohail Khan's Mumbai residence. Several guests from the industry were spotted arriving for the pre-wedding festivities on 14 March. Veteran actor Helen and Salman Khan's sister Alvira Agnihotri and her husband Atul Agnihotri were also on the guest list.
Here are some pictures:
Alanna looks gorgeous in a pastel green lehenga.
Ivor looks dapper in a pastel green sherwani.
Alanna poses with her mother Deanne Panday.
Alanna's brother Ahaan Panday poses with Ivor.
Ahaan Panday wore a pastel pink sherwani for the ceremony.
Helen arrives for the ceremony.
Actor Karan Mehta arrived in a blue kurta.
Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Agnihotri arrived together.
Businessman Chikki Panday arrives for the ceremony.
Alfiya Jaaferi also arrived for the ceremony.
Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap arrived with her boyfriend Shane.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)