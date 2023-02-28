Pics: Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapur & Others Attend Jackky Bhagnani's Party

Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapur and others attend Jackky Bhagnani's house party.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted outside Jackky Bhagnani's house on Monday night, 27 February. The actor-producer had hosted a party for Nigerian singer CKay at his Mumbai residence. Actors Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Bhumi Pednekar, among others had attended the late-night bash.
Here are some photos:
Ananya Pandey looked stunning in her black outfit.
Jackky Bhagnani poses with singer CKay.
Bhumi Pednekar looked gorgeous in white.
Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in his casual attire.
Singer CKay poses for the paps.
Bhumi poses with her sister.
