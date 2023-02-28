Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapur & Others Attend Jackky Bhagnani's Party

Pics: Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapur & Others Attend Jackky Bhagnani's Party

Jackky Bhagnani had hosted a party for Nigerian singer CKay at his Mumbai residence.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapur and others attend Jackky Bhagnani's house party. 

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani) 

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapur and others attend Jackky Bhagnani's house party.&nbsp;</p></div>

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted outside Jackky Bhagnani's house on Monday night, 27 February. The actor-producer had hosted a party for Nigerian singer CKay at his Mumbai residence. Actors Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Bhumi Pednekar, among others had attended the late-night bash. 

Here are some photos:

Ananya Pandey looked stunning in her black outfit. 

Jackky Bhagnani poses with singer CKay.

Bhumi Pednekar looked gorgeous in white. 

Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in his casual attire. 

Singer CKay poses for the paps. 

Bhumi poses with her sister. 

Also ReadIn Photos: Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani & Other Celebs Dazzle on the Red Carpet

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT