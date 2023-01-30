Photos: Deepika Padukone Visits Gaiety Galaxy in Disguise Amid Pathaan’s Success

Amid Pathaan's record-breaking triumph at the box office, actor Deepika Padukone paid a visit to the Gaiety Galaxy Cinema in Mumbai on Sunday, 29 January. The actor entered the theatre in incognito mode to see her fans' reactions, who were watching Pathaan inside the theatre. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer had been running houseful since the first day of its at the Gaiety Galaxy.

Besides, Shah Rukh and Deepika, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana also play key roles in the Siddharth Anand directorial.

Deepika was dressed in an all-black ensemble, with her face covered with a matching mask and a cap that hid a portion of her face successfully. Here, take a look at some pictures from her visit: