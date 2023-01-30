Photos: Deepika Padukone Visits Gaiety Galaxy in Disguise Amid Pathaan’s Success

Deepika Padukone visits Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai amid Pathaan's success.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani/ Altered by The Quint)
Amid Pathaan's record-breaking triumph at the box office, actor Deepika Padukone paid a visit to the Gaiety Galaxy Cinema in Mumbai on Sunday, 29 January. The actor entered the theatre in incognito mode to see her fans' reactions, who were watching Pathaan inside the theatre. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer had been running houseful since the first day of its at the Gaiety Galaxy.
Besides, Shah Rukh and Deepika, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana also play key roles in the Siddharth Anand directorial.
Deepika was dressed in an all-black ensemble, with her face covered with a matching mask and a cap that hid a portion of her face successfully. Here, take a look at some pictures from her visit:
Deepika Padukone arrives at Gaiety Galaxy in incognito mode.
Deepika gets out of her car to see her fans' reactions, who were watching Pathaan inside the theatre.
Deepika's bodyguards escort her into the theatre.
Deepika enters the theatre in an all-black outfit with her face covered with a mask and a cap.
Deepika leaves Gaiety Galaxy after her visit.
