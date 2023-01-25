In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & Others Attend 'Pathaan' Screening

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham attend the Pathaan screening.
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan hit theatres on Wednesday, 25 January 2023. The spy-thriller also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The stars of the film recently attended a screening of the film. John and Shah Rukh looked dapper in black while Deepika opted for a beige ensemble.
The film marks Shah Rukh’s return after a break of over 4 years from the cinemas. King Khan will also be seen in Dunki and Jawan.
Here’s a look at the photos from the event.
John Abraham arrives to attend Pathaan screening.
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film hit theatres on 25 January.
John plays the antagonist in the highly anticipated film, 'Pathaan.'
'Pathaan' is Deepika Padukone's fourth film with Shah Rukh Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan is playing an action hero after a long time.
