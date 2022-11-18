Photos: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Ishita Dutta & Shriya Saran at 'Drishyam 2' Screening

Drishyam 2 has finally hit the silver screens on Friday, 18 November. A special screening of the film was held in Mumbai, on Thursday. The lead actors of the film — Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta arrived at the event with their partners. While, Tabu walked-in solo. Ajay arrived hand-in-hand with his actor-wife Kajol, Ishita was accompanied by her husband Vatsal Sheth, and Shriya was joined by her husband Andrei Koscheev. Several other Bollywood celebrities attended the film's screening.

Take a look at them here: