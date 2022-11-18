Photos: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Ishita Dutta & Shriya Saran at 'Drishyam 2' Screening

Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev at the Drishyam 2 screening.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Drishyam 2 has finally hit the silver screens on Friday, 18 November. A special screening of the film was held in Mumbai, on Thursday. The lead actors of the film — Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta arrived at the event with their partners. While, Tabu walked-in solo. Ajay arrived hand-in-hand with his actor-wife Kajol, Ishita was accompanied by her husband Vatsal Sheth, and Shriya was joined by her husband Andrei Koscheev. Several other Bollywood celebrities attended the film's screening.
Ajay Devgn arrived with Kajol at the film's screening.
Tabu arrived in style at her film's screening.
Shriya Saran attended the screening with her husband Andrei Koscheev.
Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei share a kiss.
Actor Sonali Bendre at the Drishyam 2 screening.
Ishita Dutta with her husband Vatsal Sheth at her film's screening.
Kajol and Ajay Devgn strike a pose for the paps.
Actor Sharvari Wagh at the Drishyam 2 screening.
Actor Shravan Joshi at the Drishyam 2 screening.
Actor Vishal Jethwa at the Drishyam 2 screening.
Actor Deepak Dobriyal at the Drishyam 2 screening.
Filmmaker Indra Kumar with his family at the screening.
