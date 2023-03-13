Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan, Jr NTR & Others Dazzle at After Party

Ram Charan, Deepika Padukone, Jr NTR at the Oscars after party.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
India won big at the 95th Academy Awards this year. While SS Rajamouli's RRR won the Oscar for 'Best Original Song' for 'Naatu Naatu', filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers won in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category. Besides, actor Deepika Padukone was one of the presenters for the ceremony.
After attending the prestigious award ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, stars put their best fashion foot forward for the after party.
Here are some pictures from the event:
Deepika Padukone looked like a vision in her pink dress.
Ram Charan arrived at the after party with his wife Upasana.
Jr NTR looked dapper in a black outfit.
Team RRR poses with their trophy.
RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR posed together.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky also attended the after party.
Shawn Mendes looked handsome in a black suit.
Pedro Pascal looked dapper in a black suit.
Winner Michelle Yeoh poses with her trophy at the after party.
Michelle Yeoh poses with Florence Pugh.
Hailey Bieber also wore black for the evening.
Megan Thee Stallion turned heads in her black outfit.
Christina Aguilera looked stunning in her black dress.
Demi Lovato turned heads in her lavender outfit.
Kendall Jenner looked gorgeous in a golden dress.
Kylie Jenner dazzled in black.
