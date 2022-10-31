Morbi Tragedy in Photos: The Gujarat Bridge Collapse That Claimed Over 140 Lives

A hand of a victim is seen after a cable bridge across the Machchu river collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat.
(Photo: PTI)
The British-era Morbi suspension bridge in Gujarat collapsed on 30 October, with the death toll at 141, a day later. According to official figures, 78 elderly people and 56 children were killed in the tragedy.
According to the state information department, five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), six platoons of State Disaster Response Force, a team of the Air Force, two teams of the Army and the Indian Navy each were involved in rescue operations throughout the night.
Rescue operation underway after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river.
Armed Forces personnel deployed at the site during a rescue operation after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Morbi district.
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the site to take stock of the situation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed on Sunday, in Morbi district.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel with Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi and others during a press conference after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed on Sunday, in Morbi.
