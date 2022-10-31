Gujarat Morbi Bridge Collapse Live: Nine Officials of Oreva Group Arrested

NDRF personnel assist a victim during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, early Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
(Photo: PTI)
Nine officials of the Gujarat-based Oreva group have been arrested by the police for the Morbi suspension bridge collapse in which at least 141 people have died, police sources confirmed to The Quint. The company was in charge of repairing the bridge.
The casualties include 56 children, according to official figures.
Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said that a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed).
The state information department said that apart from local rescue teams, five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), six platoons of State Disaster Response Force, a team of the Air Force, two teams of the Army and the Indian Navy each were involved in rescure operations throughout the night.
Morbi: Rescue operation underway after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Morbi district, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Search and rescue work is going on as a cable suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into the river Sunday evening, sending hundr
Morbi: Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, early Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Morbi: Armed Forces personnel deployed at the site during a rescue operation after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Morbi district, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Morbi: People gather at the site during a rescue operation after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Morbi district, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Morbi: Rescue operation underway after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Morbi district, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Morbi: Family members and relatives near the dead bodies of victims who were killed after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, at Civil Hospital in Morbi district, early Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Morbi: NDRF personnel assist a victim during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, early Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Morbi: NDRF personnel conduct a search and rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, early Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Morbi: Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, early Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the families of the deceased
Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Droupadi Murmu, and Mallikarjun Kharge were among the many leaders who condoled the tragedy
The bridge had been under construction for the last seven months and was reopened to the public on 26 October
According to official figures, the deceased include 78 elderly people and 56 children
Nine people have been called in for questioning in connection to the incident
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Morbi on Tuesday,
Rescue operations at the accident side have been called off for the day and will resume tomorrow, according to news agency ANI.
Nine people have so far been arrested in Morbi Bridge collapse case. The arrested includes the managers of Oreva company and ticket clerks, said Ashok Yadav, IG, Rajkot range, reported by news agency ANI.
The list of arrested people are:
Two managers of Oreva
Two repair contractors of Oreva
Three security guards
Two ticket sellers
"At 11 pm, my uncle told me that his son could not be found. We then started searching for his body... I did not stop working. I told my son to help find the body too. And I continued working," Hussain, a worker at Ram Rahim Charitable Trust and ambulance driver for Morbi's Civil Hospital, told The Quint, the morning after the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat shook the country.
You can read the full story here.
"When incidents like this and the disaster in South Korea take place, it is as if a calamity has befallen all of us. It is my hope that every effort will be made to prevent such tragic accidents occurring in the future," the Dalai Lama said in his letter to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, as reported by PTI.
Two officials of the Gujarat-based Oreva group have been arrested by the police for the bridge collapse, police sources confirmed to The Quint. The company was in charge of repairing the bridge.
In a message to PM Modi, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that he is "shocked and saddened" by the Morbi incident.
"The government and people of Sri Lanka join me in extending deepest condolences to you, the government and people of India especially the families of the citizens who lost their lives. May the injured have a speedy recovery and wish every success in the rescue and recovery operations under way," he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that he was "saddened" by the Morbi bridge collapse.
"Many people lost their lives. My condolences to affected families on behalf of the people of Haryana. Haryana will stand with them for any kind of cooperation and assistance," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
A social worker at Morbi hospital who also runs her own ambulance service and has worked at the hospital for 12 years described to The Quint how started gathering first aid kits as body after body kept coming in to the hospital.
She described how she "cleaned the blood of the victims' faces so that they become recognisable. We'd then hand over the body to the police, wrapped in a white cloth."
Kuldeep Raja, a 32-year-old doctor from Morbi who runs a charity, told The Quint that he had been on the site immediately after the collapse, and that he's been working since 7pm yesterday.
He too reiterated the light issue, which had caused a lot of problems for the recue operations of local teams before the NDRF had arrived.
"Maximum people died by drowning", he added.
The Assistant Commandant, Sixth Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), told The Quint that the muddy water and the mangrove trees are creating a visibility issue for the rescue operation. "Daylight is helping due to the natural light, and a lot of the debris has been removed," he added.
The underwater search is still going on.
Prime Minister Modi will visit Morbi on Tuesday, 1 November, in light of the cable bridge collapse, news agency ANI reported.
Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu regarding the Morbi bridge collapse. He wished "speedy recovery to all those affected by this disaster."
The Congress party on Monday, demanded a probe that would be led by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge into the Morbi tragedy.
"Why were so many people allowed. There should be an inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was quoted as saying by PTI.
Rajkot DIG Ashok Kumar Yadav told The Quint that nine people have been called in for questioning in connection to the Morbi bridge collapse.
The FIR in connection with the incident states that three people are being questioned about the collapse of the bridge.
According to official figures, the deceased include 78 elderly people and 56 children.
PM Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims of the mishap in Morbi.
"A high-level review meeting regarding the accident was held at the Morbi Collectorate with officials of various departments," Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel tweeted on Monday,
The High Commission tweeted that its thoughts "are with the victims, their families and the rescue forces."
Rajkot MP Mohan Kundariya’s 12 relatives were reportedly killed in the tragedy.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has cancelled his scheduled roadshow in Haryana’s Adampur, for the upcoming bypoll in wake of the Morbi tragedy.
"Very sad news is coming from Gujarat. Many people are reported to have fallen into the river due to the collapse of the bridge in Morbi. I pray to God for their life and health," he had tweeted on Sunday.
The death toll in the Morbi suspension bridge collapse has risen to 141.
In the FIR, the police have not identified any accused, but a complaint has been filed against the hanging bridge repair agency, its management, and any person whose name is disclosed in the investigation.
Lapses in repair work, maintenance and mismanagement or other technical reasons were the reasons for the collapse of the bridge, according to Gujarat Police in the FIR.
During a speech in in Ekta Nagar in Kevadiya for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, PM Modi said that his mind is with the victims of Morbi.
"Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
PM Modi canceled his road show in Ahmedabad in the wake of Morbi tragedy.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others in the Bharat Jodo Yatra observed a two-minute silence to condole those killed in Shadnagar, Telangana.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)