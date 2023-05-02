Met Gala: Priyanka Chopra's BTS Pics Feature Malti Marie & Her Dog Diana

Priyanka Chopra turned heads at this year's Met Gala with her black Valentino gown. The actor paired it with a Bvlgari diamond necklace. Ahead of her red carpet appearance, Priyanka shared a few BTS photos. One was of her getting ready for the big day. Another one had Priyanka spending some time with her daughter Malti Marie, who accompanied her mom to New York. Priyanka's pet dog Diana also featured in one of the photos.

