Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra Wears a Valentino Gown, Twins With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Met Gala 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twinned in black for this year's Met Gala. A number of photos and videos of the couple have surfaced online, wherein the duo can be seen having a blast and sharing some laughs. For the event, Priyanka wore a black Valentino dress, paired with an 11.6-carat diamond necklace. Nick chose a white shirt, black pants, tie and a leather jacket.
When asked about her outfit by the media Priyanka said, "It's a bespoke piece, and that's an 11.6 carat necklace. I like a lot of 'carrots' in my vegetables".
Priyanka Chopra in a black Valentino gown at Met Gala 2023.
Priyanka and Nick Jonas twinned in black at the event.
Priyanka's outfit was paired by an 11.6 carat diamond necklace.
The actor poses for the paps.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)