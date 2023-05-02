Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra Wears a Valentino Gown, Twins With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twinned in black for this year's Met Gala. A number of photos and videos of the couple have surfaced online, wherein the duo can be seen having a blast and sharing some laughs. For the event, Priyanka wore a black Valentino dress, paired with an 11.6-carat diamond necklace. Nick chose a white shirt, black pants, tie and a leather jacket.

When asked about her outfit by the media Priyanka said, "It's a bespoke piece, and that's an 11.6 carat necklace. I like a lot of 'carrots' in my vegetables".