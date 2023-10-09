Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Mahira Khan Looks Lovely During Her Mehendi Ceremony

In Pics: Mahira Khan Looks Lovely During Her Mehendi Ceremony

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim.
Quint Entertainment
Mahira Khan Looks Lovely in Her Mehendi Ceremony

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Mahira Khan Looks Lovely in Her Mehendi Ceremony
Pakistani actor Mahira Khan tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim in an intimate wedding ceremony on Sunday, 1 October. The wedding took place at Pearl Continental Hotel Bhurban in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. Several beautiful pictures and videos of the actor with her beau have emerged online. She looked lovely during the mehendi ceremony as well.

In he post, she wrote, "Right before we were heading down.. Asim put a whole string of motias on my arm..just because.. he is Asim and I’m his mahiru.. forever InshAllah Mehnd."

Mihira Khan looks gorgeous in her outfit. 

Mahira Khan's mehendi ceremony was lovely. 

Mahira Khan looked lovely at during the ceremony.  

