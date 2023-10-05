Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Started The Wedding With a Dua': Mahira Khan Posts More Pics of The Festivities

Mahira Khan took to Instagram to share pictures from her pre-wedding rituals.
Quint Entertainment
Mahira Khan Shares More Pics of The Festivities. 

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan on Thursday, 5 October took to Instagram to share pictures from her pre-wedding rituals. She wrote, "My mother had one wish… to start the wedding with a dua. My beautiful Ama, who is in a wheel chair - one would think she can’t do much - but really, she can do everything and anything. She sat and managed the decoration downstairs, the table, the moving around of furniture anddd she was ready dot on time..Alhumdulillah for our parents. Later on that day, my childhood girlfriends had a mayun for me."

Adding, "Alhumdulillah for friends I can call my sisters. P.S I took a bud of the motia and put it in my baali before going down.. for my Nani and Dadi."

Mahira Khan looked ethereal in her suit. 

She opted for  minimal makeup. 

She wore minimal jewellery as well. 

Mahira also wore a gold and white suit. 

She looked stunning in that look. 

She looked gorgeous. 

She was all smiles for the pictures. 

