Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal's New Year Pictures Scream 'Pyaar Aur Araam' Goals

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are celebrating their New Year's holiday in Rajasthan.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently on a romantic getaway in Rajasthan. The couple shared a few pictures giving their fans a peek into their New Year's celebrations. Katrina wrote on 3 January, "Teen khoobsurat din… pyaar, araam, sunsets aur thand! New Year mana liya… now it’s time for #MerryChristmas !!!"
Katrina shared a few pictures from her trip.
The couple also clicked a selfie.
Katrina Kaif opted for a checked dress for the trip.
Katrina is gearing up for the release of her film Merry Christmas.
