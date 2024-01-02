Join Us On:
Photos: Here's How Katrina-Vicky, Kareena-Saif & Shahid-Mira Celebrated New Year

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share a glimpse of their new year vacation.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
It's new year's time, and several Bollywood celebrities stepped into 2024 with their families and loved ones. Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, and Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput also shared a glimpse of their new-year vacation on social media.

