Pics: Here's How Katrina-Vicky, Kareena-Saif & Other Celebs Celebrated New Year

Here's how Bollywood celebrities celebrated the new year.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
It's new year's time, and several Bollywood celebrities stepped into 2024 with their families and loved ones. From Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, many celebrities shared a glimpse of their new-year vacation on social media.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated new year together.
Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Katrina wrote, "Wishing Peace of mind, health, happiness and love for everyone in 2024."
Katrina looked stunning in a white floral dress.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated the new year's eve in Switzerland.
Sharing the photos, Kareena wrote on Instagram, "In my PJ with my man in a Dj. As cheesy as it sounds it was the best night ever... 2024. Spread joy and peace… Happy new year lovely people."
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput stepped into 2024 with their families.
The couple travelled to Bhutan to celebrate the special occasion.
Shahid took to Instagram and wrote, "In 2024 take a little time to smile. Happy new year all."
Mira Rajput also shared a picture with her family.
Kajol and Ajay Devgn celebrated the new year with their family.
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra spent their holidays in London.