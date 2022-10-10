Pics: Katrina-Ishaan-Siddhant Have a Blast At Phone Bhoot’s Trailer Launch

Filmmaker Gurmmeet Singh's Phone Bhoot is all set to hit the silver screens on 4 November. The horror comedy, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles, is being produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. The cast and crew of the film welcomed everyone to their trailer launch on Sunday, a day before its public release.

On 10 October, Farhan Akhtar took to social media to officially launch the trailer of Phone Bhoot. Here's his post: