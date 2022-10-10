Pics: Katrina-Ishaan-Siddhant Have a Blast At Phone Bhoot’s Trailer Launch

Ishaan Khatter, Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi at the trailer launch of their upcoming horror comedy, Phone Bhoot.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Filmmaker Gurmmeet Singh's Phone Bhoot is all set to hit the silver screens on 4 November. The horror comedy, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles, is being produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. The cast and crew of the film welcomed everyone to their trailer launch on Sunday, a day before its public release.
On 10 October, Farhan Akhtar took to social media to officially launch the trailer of Phone Bhoot. Here's his post:
Katrina Kaif at the trailer launch of Phone Bhoot.
Siddhant Chaturvedi arrives in style at the trailer launch.
Ishaan Khatter at the trailer launch of his upcoming film.
Jackie Shroff strikes a fun pose for the paps.
Ishaan Khatter, Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi at the trailer launch.
Friends Ishaan and Siddhant have a blast.
Phone Bhoot producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.
Ishaan Khattar poses with Farhan Akhtar.
The cast of Phone Bhoot pose with producers Farhan and Ritesh.
Ishaan Khatter shares a hearty moment with Ritesh Sidhwani and actor Surender Thakur.
The cast and crew of Phone Bhoot.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)