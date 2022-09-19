Farhan Akhtar Does a Jamming Session With His Dogs; See How the Internet Reacted
Farhan Akhtar shared an adorable video of himself jamming with his two dogs on social media on Sunday.
Farhan Akhtar shared an adorable video of himself and his two dogs, Jim and Ty, from his Sunday jamming-session with them on social media. In the video, the actor-singer can be seen strumming the guitar and his furry friends cleverly sing along with the tune.
Sharing the clip on Instagram, Farhan wrote, "Sunday Sing-along with Jim and Ty #dogsarethebest."
Soon after the video was shared, several of Farhan's fans and friends commented on it. The actor's wife Shibani Dandekar also dropped a comment on the post and wrote, “waiting for the world tour!" Farhan’s sister Zoya Akhtar called the trio the "best band ever" while, his Toofan co-star Mrunal Thakur wrote in her comment, “Omgggg can I join this band?" Actors Gauhar Khan and Kriti Sanon also called the video "Adorable".
Farhan's clip from his musical-session with his paw-dorable friends made several rounds on social media as it won many viewers' hearts. Here are some of the reactions:
A fan wrote that Farhan's father, Javed Akhtar, who is also a lyricist and a poet, should write something for the "pups to perform". Farhan replied to the comment funnily suggesting, "Ek puppy ko dekha toh aisa laga..?"
Some fans even mentioned prominent singer-musicians like Himesh Reshammiya and Shankar Mahadevan and said that they have competition now.
While some fans demanded for Rock On 3, some even suggested a band name for Farhan, Jim and Ty.
Some fans praised the actor for adopting street dogs and giving them a safe home. While, some compared their performance to bands like the Pink Flyod themselves!
On the work front, Farhan was last seen making a cameo in Marvel Cinematic Universe's Ms Marvel. The actor played the role of Waleed in the popular series.
