Pics: Karan Johar, Rakul Preet, Kartik, Attend Jackky Bhagnani's Birthday Bash

Karan Johar, Rakul Preet Singh, Kartik Aaryan at Jackky Bhagnani's birthday bash.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Actor-filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani celebrated his birthday on Saturday, 24 December. He hosted a party for his friends from the industry. Jackky was joined by his girlfriend, actor Rakul Preet Singh, and the duo posed for the paparazzi. Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan and many other celebrities were present at the party.
Take a look at the photos:
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal attend Jackky Bhagnani's birthday party.
Karan Johar looked dashing in a red jacket.
Rakul Preet Singh chose a white silk dress for the occassion.
Kartik Aaryan was among the guests.
Shahid Kapoor poses for the paparazzi.
Aditya Roy Kapur at the party.
Birthday boy Jackky Bhagnani with his partner, actor Rakul Preet Singh.
