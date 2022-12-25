Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Celebrate Christmas With Family; See Pics

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Celebrate Christmas With Family; See Pics

Alia, Shaheen, Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor attended Soni Razdan's Christmas dinner.
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate Christmas 2022 with family.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating their first Christmas after their wedding this year and the birth of their daughter Raha. Alia and Shaheen's mom Soni Razdan hosted a Christmas dinner on Saturday, 24 December, and the whole family gathered at their place. Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji also joined in the celebrations.

Alia took to Instagram to share a few photos from the party.

Neetu Kapoor also posted a selfie with the whole family. "Merry Christmas", she captioned the photo.

Soni Razdan posted a few pictures with her daughters on Instagram. "It’s a holly jolly Christmas. Also a great time to get these two together at one time at home", she wrote.

