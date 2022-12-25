Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Celebrate Christmas With Family; See Pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating their first Christmas after their wedding this year and the birth of their daughter Raha. Alia and Shaheen's mom Soni Razdan hosted a Christmas dinner on Saturday, 24 December, and the whole family gathered at their place. Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji also joined in the celebrations.

Alia took to Instagram to share a few photos from the party.