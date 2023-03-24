Inside Pics From Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's Wedding Ft Shah Rukh Khan & Rekha.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna Panday, got married to her long-time boyfriend Ivor McCray in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Mumbai earlier this month. Several celebrities from the film industry were part of the white-themed wedding.
Recently, Alanna's mother, Deanne Panday, shared some inside pictures from the celebration on her Instagram. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Gauri Khan, and Jackie Shroff, among others, were also part of Deanne's carousel post. She captioned it, "So much love #friendslikefamily."
Take a look at them here:
Rekha also attended Alana's wedding.
Shah Rukh Khan shared a hug with Alanna at her wedding.
Shah Rukh Khan posed with Deanne.
Tusshar Kapoor posed for a fun picture with Mahima Chaudhry.
Bobby Deol was also pictured at the wedding.
Jackie Shroff wore a black outfit for the function.
Deanne and Neelam Kothari Soni also clicked a picture together.
Deanne posed with her industry friends at the wedding.