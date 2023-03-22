In Photos: Alanna Panday & Ivor McCray Share New Pics From Wedding Reception

Alanna Panday & Ivor McCray's Shares New Pics From Wedding Reception
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Model Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray, who got married in Mumbai last week, shared some more pictures from the wedding reception. The happy couple shared some lovely pictures from the reception.
Earlier they had also shared pictures from the wedding and other ceremonies.
Check out the pictures here:
Alanna Panday & Ivor McCray's looked gorgeous at their wedding reception.
Alanna and Ivor pose for the photos.
Alanna poses with Falguni Peacock.
Ivor and Alanna are all smiles for the photos.
Ivor and Alanna looked stunning in their respective ensembles.
Ahaan Panday, Alanna's brother, was also present during the reception.
