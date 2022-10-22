In Pics: Suhana, Aryan Khan, Nysa Devgn Arrive at Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali Bash

Suhana, Aryan Khan, Nysa Devgn Arrive at Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali Bash
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani/Altered by The Quint)
Bhumi Pednekar looked ethereal in her colorful traditional attire.
Bhumi and her sister Samiksha Pednekar pose for the paps at the party.
Suhana khan and brother Aryan Khan also joined the star-studded celebration.
Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn arrived at Bhumi's party.
Rakul Preet Singh looked stunning in her red outfit.
Samiksha, Rakul, and Jacky pose for a selfie.
After Manish Malhotra and Kriti Sanon, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar hosted a grand Diwali party on Friday night, 21 October. Several celebrities including Suhana Khan, brother Aryan Khan, and Nysa Devgn among others graced the night's star-studded guest list. Actors Rakul Preet Singh, boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa also attended Bhumi's pre-Diwali celebration.
Here are some pictures from the party.
