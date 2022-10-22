In Pics: Kareena, Karisma & Malaika Arora Attend Tanya Dubash's Diwali Party

Kareena, Karisma & Malaika Arora arrive at Tanya Dubash's Diwali Party.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Malaika Arora looked stunning in her neon green outfit.
Kareena chose a dazzling black outfit for Tanya's Diwali party.
Karisma Kapoor also joins Tanya's Diwali party.
Bhavana and Chunky Pandey arrive at the party.
Ritesh and Dolly Sidhwani also joined the party.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani also arrived at the party.
Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor strike a pose for the paps.
Amrita Arora also joined Farhan and Shibani at the party.
Shibani, Malaika, and Amrita take a mirror selfie.
Bollywood stars have had a busy week celebrating Diwali with Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash and Godrej Group head Tanya Dubash's grand Diwali party on Friday, 21 October. Tanya's star-studded guest list included Kareena, sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, and Amrita Rao among others. Bollywood wives Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey also joined the celebration with their beaus Sanjay Kapoor and Chunky Pandey. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani was also seen with his wife Dolly Sidhwani, arriving at the party.
Take a look at some pictures here: