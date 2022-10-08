In Pics: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Share New Pictures From Their Wedding Reception

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal finally tied the knot, earlier this week. The couple hosted a grand reception for their friends and family in Mumbai, on 4 October after celebrating their pre-wedding festivities in Delhi and Lucknow.

Sharing some dreamy pictures from the reception, Ali wrote on Instagram, "We feel eternally blessed that you all came. To all our friends and those who weren’t there, thank you. We love you. You must know that. Its been a roller coaster for us celebrating and attending to family emergencies all in one week. Such is God’s way of blessing us and keeping us humble and awarding us patience . And to take in all the love that’s pouring in."

Take a look the pictures here.