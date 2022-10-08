In Pics: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Share New Pictures From Their Wedding Reception

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal dance hand-in-hand at their wedding reception.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Ali Fazal)
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal look stunning as they pose for the camera.
Richa Chadha looks gorgeous in her quirky embroidered outfit.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal pose with their friends at the reception.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal pose with their friends at the reception.
Ali Fazal gives a million-dollar smile as he interacts with his guests at the reception.
Ali Fazal speaks to his friends at the reception.
Richa and Ali pose for the camera as they look stunning in their quirky outfits.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal dance hand-in-hand at their wedding reception.
Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal finally tied the knot, earlier this week. The couple hosted a grand reception for their friends and family in Mumbai, on 4 October after celebrating their pre-wedding festivities in Delhi and Lucknow.
Sharing some dreamy pictures from the reception, Ali wrote on Instagram, "We feel eternally blessed that you all came. To all our friends and those who weren’t there, thank you. We love you. You must know that. Its been a roller coaster for us celebrating and attending to family emergencies all in one week. Such is God’s way of blessing us and keeping us humble and awarding us patience . And to take in all the love that’s pouring in."
Take a look the pictures here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)