Pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Tabu at Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s Reception

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal hosted their wedding reception on Tuesday.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani/ Altered by The Quint)
Actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal hosted a reception for their industry friends on Tuesday. Richa wore a multicoloured outfit while Ali wore a regal black suit.
Several celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Tabu, Vicky Kaushal, Manoj Bajpayee, and Divya Dutta. See photos from the event here:
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal at their reception.
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's reception.
Pratik Gandhi with his wife Bhamini Oza and their daughter.
Tillotama Shome at the reception.
Huma Qureshi attends Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's reception.
Dia Mirza chose a gorgeous black saree for the occasion.
Kusha Kapila with her partner Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia.
Mallika Dua sports a gold saree for the reception.
Vijay Varma at the reception.
Tabu arrives at the reception.
Filmmaker Kiran Rao at Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's reception.
Shriya Pilgaonkar at the reception.
Filmmaker Guneet Monga picked a violet ensemble for the event.
Gauahar Khan with husband Zaid Darbar.
Kalki Koechlin poses at the reception.
Divya Dutta at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's reception.
Karishma Tanna at the reception.
Sanya Malhotra wore a black dress to the event.
Manoj Bajpayee poses with Taapsee Pannu at the event.
Vicky Kaushal poses with the couple.
Lillete Dubey at the reception.
